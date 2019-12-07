Information suggests that the man went to work and tried to call his wife who was at home for some information but tried several times and couldn’t reach her.

He then decided to go home and see whether something had happened to her because this was unusual.

As he approached his room, he heard the sounds of someone moaning. In a state of denial, as he was sure his wife will never cheat on him, the curious side of him pushed him to inch closer to the action spot only to find his wife on cloud nine sweating profusely suggesting she had enjoyed several minutes of good sex with her lover.

Man beats wife after catching her having sex with another man

Incensed by what he saw and feeling jealous, Kofi Bandoli pounced on his wife and beat the hell out of her until she fell into a state of coma. Her lover sensing danger ran for his life.

Some residents also angered by his assault on his wife, also rushed on the suspect and beat him.

Both of them are receiving treatment at Awutu Breku Hospital.

The police have indicated that they will arraign Kofi Bandoli before court after receiving treatment.

Credit: Kasapafmonline