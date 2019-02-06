Accra-based Class FM reports that the victim, Maxwell Ayinbisa, was set ablaze by a man identified as Nsobila John.

The incident is reported to have happened at Pobaga, a suburb of Bolgatanga in the Upper East region.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim said he and two of his friends were sent to buy petrol from a filling station on December 24, 2017.

He said while walking back home, they were accused by Nsobila John of peeping at a woman who was bathing.

The victim said his friends managed to escape but he was caught by the man, who took the petrol from him, poured it on him and set him ablaze.

Maxwell has since sustained severe burns on his head, chest, both hands and other parts of his body.

A year on after the incident, the victim’s father, Mustahpa Rahamani, said Nsobila John has stopped taking care of the medical bills of his injured son.

He explained that the suspect took care of the initial cost of treatment, but has since left the 11-year-old to his own fate.

Responding to this, the Bolgatanga Municipal Police Commander, DSP Samuel Punobyin, said both the victim and suspect had agreed on an out-of-court settlement.

The Police chief said the suspect was granted bail on condition that he would foot all medical expenses of the victim.

He was, however, quick to add that the Police will not hesitate to apprehend the suspect he continues to refuse to cater for the medical bills of the victim.