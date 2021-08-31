Man butchers wife brutally to death at Gbetsile and hangs himself to escape justice

They are reported to have had a disagreement that angered the man and he inflicted cutlass wounds on his wife on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, cut her mouth open, and cut off her ears.

The deceased woman’s niece, Michaela Okata, who witnessed the incident, narrated that at around 1:30 am Tuesday dawn, Thomas Kontoh allegedly broke into their room with a cutlass and butchered her.

“I heard someone knock on our door at dawn. It was my uncle who was calling out my auntie. He forced his way into the room. He had a cutlass in his hand. After a little disagreement, he slashed her with the cutlass.

“My auntie asked me to call for help, so I took to my heels, although I didn’t want to go. I wanted to stay behind and save her. I returned to meet my auntie dead,” she told Citi News.

She added that upon her return, Thomas Kontoh chased her up with the same cutlass with which he had killed her aunt but she ran for safety to a neighbour’s house.