Richard Hihartro, 36, was reportedly chased into his family house by a police patrol team and shot dead.

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, the police officer who shot and killed the man was wielding an AK 47 rifle.

“At first it was one officer who chased him to the house and he engaged him in an argument then he called for re-enforcement and two other officers came but I don’t know what he told them then suddenly they started assaulting Richard Hihartro,” Moro Hihartro, a family member of the deceased, is quoted as saying.

“It was getting nasty so I run away because one of the Police Officer threatened to shoot me if I interfered but upon a second thought I came back when I heard a loud gunshot, I got there only to find Robert Hihartro lying in a pool of blood,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Police has begun investigations in order to find out what led to the said shooting incident.

In a statement, the Police said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed the Central Regional Police Command to speed up the investigations.

Read the full police statement below: