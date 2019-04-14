Abdul Rasheed Meizango, 29, was supposed to be the second suspect to be arrested by the Police over the killing of the undercover journalist.

But it turned out that the police picked up the wrong suspect, his lawyer, Seidu Nasigri, has noted, adding that the law enforcement agents were working to release Meizango from custody.

Meizango was arrested by the police at the West Hils Mall in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspect was moved from the Greater Accra Regional Police Command to the Police Headquarters from where he was transferred to the cells of the Nima Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration has already interrogated 13 suspects in connection with the murder of late Ahmed Suale.

The undercover journalist, who is a key member of the Tiger PI, was shot dead at Madina in Accra in January.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

The deceased played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.