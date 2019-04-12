Abdul Rasheed, 29, is the second suspect to be arrested by the Police over the killing of undercover journalist.

The acting Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwaku Boadu Peprah, said the suspect was arrested at the West Hills Mall.

“There is a suspect in connection with Ahmed Suale’s death and his name is Abdul Rasheed. He is 29 years,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“This morning, we had information that the suspect called a Policeman that he has got information that the Accra Regional Police Command is looking for him in connection with Suale’s death and that he wants the Policeman to assist him so the Accra Regional Police will stop pursuing him.”

DCOP Peprah further narrated: “He asked the Police to meet him at West Hills Mall so he will give some amount of money to give to the police officers who are looking for him. So we asked our men to arrange the Policeman he will call.

“He went and laid ambush at West Hills Mall and when he came we got him arrested. We brought him to Accra Regional Police headquarters and now we have transferred him to Police CID headquarters because that is where they are investigating that murder case.”

Meanwhile, the Police Administration has already interrogated 13 suspects in connection with the murder of late Ahmed Suale.

The undercover journalist, who is a key member of the Tiger PI, was shot dead at Madina in Accra in January.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

The deceased played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.