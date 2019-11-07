It is understood that the prosecution of the former GFA boss stalled following the murder of Ahmed Suale, who happens to be a principal witness.

The former bankroller of Wa All Stars was charged with defrauding by false pretence, money laundering after he allegedly used the president name to transact business.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught on camera receiving money alleged to be a bribe from an agent of Tiger Eye PI, who posed to be a businessman.

Nyantakyi after the expose’ dubbed Number 12 was aired suffered a lifetime ban from all football-related issues by FIFA on the basis of conflict of interest and issues which bordered on ethics.

Despite calls from a section of the population for Kwesi Nyantakyi to face the law, the ex-FIFA Executive Council member is a free man and prosecution process after a year hasn’t commenced.

Anas too piled pressure on the Gloria Akuffo to prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In May this year, his lawyers told Joy News the Attorney-General’s request for additional evidence to prosecute the former GFA boss had already been complied with.

“Everything has been handed over,” Kissi Agyabeng said then.

The Attorney General Gloria Akuffo has, however, disclosed that all the necessary documents to assist Nyantakyi’s prosecution has been gathered and the green light has been given for the process to start in two weeks.

She explained that the state has been working to put together evidence from studying materials presented by Tiger Eye PI.

The A-G said her office received a docket from the Police CID in November 2018 and requested for more information from the police and Tiger Eye PI in January and March 2019 respectively.

Ahmed Suale believed to be one of the undercover investigators in the Number 12 documentary and who was “directly engaged” by the prosecutors in preparing the case was killed January 2019.

The A-G said it received more information by May 2019.