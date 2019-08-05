The grisly incident happened at about 1:30pm on Thursday August 1, 2019.

Selina’s screaming attracted residents of a nearby village who rushed to her direction only to find her in a pool of blood with a deep cut at the back of the baby girl.

They were rushed to the Gyedu Health Centre for treatment but the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident to 3News.com, the Kenyasi District Police Commander DSP Teddy Dampteh Brown said the baby girl died instantly while the mother who is in critical condition is also receiving treatment.

Yesterday at about 1:30pm we had a call from a village near Wamahinso that one Selina Seidu 25-year-old lady has been attacked by one Frank Naro, who is a caretaker in the same village, so they came and it was revealed that Selina Seidu had a cutlass wounds and the baby girl who is about two months old also had cutlass wounds. The baby girl died instantly, so the baby and the mother was sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem,” he recounted.

He said the suspect who is about 35 years old absconded but said the police have mounted manhunt for him.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital Mortuary waiting for autopsy while the mother is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Credit: 3News