Trying to hide ‘Dumsor’ is like using waist trainer to hide pregnancy – Manasseh Azure

Several Ghanaians have been left frustrated by the irregular supply of power, locally known as ‘dumsor’, to their homes.
Investigative journalist Manasseh Awuni Azure has compared the recent power outages across the country to a pregnancy that cannot be hidden.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) has, however, denied that there are plans for a nationwide load shedding programme.
Reacting to this, Manasseh put up a sarcastic post on Facebook, where he compared the current situation to trying to hide a pregnancy.
“Trying to hide 'dumsor' is like wearing a waist trainer to hide a nine-month pregnancy,” he wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, GRIDCo says it is embarking on maintenance works that will only affect residents of Accra and Winneba in the Central Region.
In a statement to the media, the company said recent engagements with the press about ongoing projects in the power sector “appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts”.
The transmission company, however, noted that it is currently carrying out key projects to enhance power supply reliability.
"Recent media engagements by the GHANA GRID COMPANY LIMITED (GRIDCo), about ongoing projects in the power sector, appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts.
"GRIDCO wishes to assure the general public that it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme. The transmission company is currently carrying out key projects to enhance power supply reliability in Greater Accra,” the statement added.
