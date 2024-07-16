Marwako slapped with over GH¢1 million in damages for 2022 food poisoning

The plaintiffs; Winifred Tse, Rodger Bismark Tse and Walter Tse have each been awarded an amount of GH¢345,000 as general damages and will jointly receive special damages of GH¢25, 215.48.

Also, the court awarded GH₵10,000 against the Defendant for the Plaintiffs’ legal representation costs and overall litigation expenses.

The plaintiffs who are siblings contended that they experienced food poisoning exhibited through abdominal pains and vomiting and were down with diarrhoea when they purchased food from the defendant, Marwako Fast Food on May 8, 2022.

In May 2022, several patrons of Marwako reported severe food poisoning symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, after consuming meals from the chain's East Legon branch.

The incident quickly garnered widespread attention, leading to an investigation by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana.

The FDA's findings indicated that improper food handling and storage practices were the primary causes of the contamination.

Affected customers, supported by consumer rights groups, filed a class-action lawsuit against Marwako, seeking compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and emotional distress.