Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Kwabena Jumah, son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana has married the third daughter of President Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo.

Reports say the private traditional marriage took place at the Presidential Villa at Jubilee House on Saturday, October 9, 2021. It was attended by some family members and close friends and loved ones of both families.

A video circulating on social media showed President Akufo-Addo with microphone asking his daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo whether she agrees to be the wife of the groom, and she responded in the affirmative.

President Akufo-Addo and Maxwell Kofi Jumah and family took nice group photos to show how the marriage has brought the two families together.

The President and his daughter expressed a lot of joy by displaying dancing skills, while the groom also paired up with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo on the dancing floor.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia who also witnessed the event joined the Akufo-Addo-Jumah family on the dance floor to celebrate the union.

