Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

A video circulating on social media showed President Akufo-Addo with microphone asking his daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo whether she agrees to be the wife of the groom, and she responded in the affirmative.

President Akufo-Addo and Maxwell Kofi Jumah and family took nice group photos to show how the marriage has brought the two families together.

The President and his daughter expressed a lot of joy by displaying dancing skills, while the groom also paired up with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo on the dancing floor.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia who also witnessed the event joined the Akufo-Addo-Jumah family on the dance floor to celebrate the union.

