'May Allah guide us through the forthcoming elections with success' - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

John Dramani Mahama, former president and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended his best wishes to Muslims across Ghana and beyond celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, on Sunday, June 16.

In his Eid Mubarak message on Saturday, Mr. Mahama encouraged Muslims to show compassion towards their families, the needy, and orphans. He also expressed his heartfelt wishes to the revered Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Mahama urged the support of the Muslim community to rally their prayers behind him for a successful poll year.

“Today is a joyous occasion. Eid Mubarak to you all. May Allah accept our supplications. May Allah see us through the coming year. May Allah grant us a long life. As I mentioned, today is a day for celebration, and we should remember to extend our care to the poor, orphans, and loved ones. May Allah accept our prayers.”

“May Allah fulfill all our heart’s desires. To those who have completed the Hajj, may Allah ensure their safe return. May Allah continue to bless our nation, Ghana, with peace. May Allah guide us through the forthcoming elections with success. On this occasion, I also seek your prayers that Allah will grant me victory,” he expressed.

Eid-ul-Adha, an important Islamic festival, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to Allah.

