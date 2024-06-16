'May Allah guide us through the forthcoming elections with success' - Mahama

Mahama urged the support of the Muslim community to rally their prayers behind him for a successful poll year.

“Today is a joyous occasion. Eid Mubarak to you all. May Allah accept our supplications. May Allah see us through the coming year. May Allah grant us a long life. As I mentioned, today is a day for celebration, and we should remember to extend our care to the poor, orphans, and loved ones. May Allah accept our prayers.”

“May Allah fulfill all our heart’s desires. To those who have completed the Hajj, may Allah ensure their safe return. May Allah continue to bless our nation, Ghana, with peace. May Allah guide us through the forthcoming elections with success. On this occasion, I also seek your prayers that Allah will grant me victory,” he expressed.

