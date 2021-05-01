May Day: Increase our salaries by 15% - NAGRAT to govt

According to the Association, this will correspond to the current living conditions in the country.
The National Graduate Teachers Association of Ghana (NAGRAT) has called on the government to look at the increasing their salaries.
This was disclosed by its President, Angel Carbonu in an interview on Citi FM in Accra ahead of the May Day celebrations.
“A 15 to 20 percent increment in income will not be bad looking at the situation that confronts us as workers,” Mr. Carbonu said.
“When it comes to food items, our wives and our sisters and our mothers will tell you that prices of these commodities have all shot up in the market.”
He noted further that “the banks that we work with [have written] to us as an organisation amending the interest rates that we have agreed with them.”
