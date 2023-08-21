May you never be broke as Bank of Ghana — Franklin Cudjoe prays for Ghanaians

Some Ghanaians said after painstakingly studying the damning revelations contained in the 2022 report and financial statements of the Bank of Ghana, it has concluded that the Central Bank is in the unprecedented mess it presently finds itself because of crass mismanagement by the Addison-led Board and management.

They hold the view that the illegal printing of money by BoG in the years 2021 and 2022 to the tune of GH¢77 billion to finance the recklessness of the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, in flagrant disregard of section 30 of the BoG Act is the height of irresponsibility and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

Franklin Cudjoe reacting to the brouhaha of the financial mess of the Central Bank in a social media post shaded the Governor and the government.

He said "This week, may you never be broke as our central bank and government. May all who owe you pay up. 5 months on, I'm still waiting for the gentleman who told me he was by the ATM cashing out to pay back a loan."

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr.Ernest Addison, has said no procurement laws were broken in the building of the bank's new head office in Accra.

According to him, the decision to put up a new modern office for the Central Bank is not a recent idea, and it had been on the table since 2013.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 21, 2023.