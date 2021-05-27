Medical Negligence: The perspective of doctors and hospital administrators

The congestion in the ward is also another challenge that has resulted in patients sitting in plastic chairs for drips and sleeping on the floor and tables.

The lucky ones after enduring the pains of stress by the management of the health facility are provided with either a mat to sleep on the floor.

Not only are Ghanaians denied beds but circumstances when a patient has been transferred to another hospital for treatment, only to be told that there is no ambulance.

Negligence on the part of doctors or medical officers, in general, is a failure on the part of one person to take reasonable care, which causes foreseeable damage to another but medical negligence is a shared responsibility.

Patient dies due to negligence

Patience Adu, was diagnosed and her parents were told that the patient needs an urgent blood transfusion.

A family member narrating the incident of how her sister was neglected said, health workers, refused to provide treatment when the parents were charged to pay GH¢150 for what was supposed to be a free procedure.

The parents had only GH¢20 in their pockets but the health workers refused. They begged the doctors to give the patient the transfusion anyway, promising to return the next day to pay the balance. But without the money upfront, the doctors refused to act promptly.

She said in the morning the next day, hospital staff told them to leave while the hospital was cleaned and when the money was brought, the doctors finally gave her sister the blood and oxygen but it was too late.

During the procedure, the patient died.

Doctors' perspective on medical negligence

Health professionals must be aware of various laws governing professional negligence and medical malpractice.

As part of the medical negligence campaign by Pulse.com.gh, Kojo Emmanuel spoke to Dr. Eugene Oteng to share his thought on the negligence on the part of doctors at the health facilities in the country.

Explaining medical negligence, he said "It is when a person receives treatment from a healthcare professional that has fallen below the standard.

According to him, "If this service provided has in some way caused the person to experience ill health as a direct result, then they may be able to pursue a claim for medical negligence."

Dr. Oteng said the "doctor's code of conduct is there to ensure that all patients feel safe and secure and that they receive a high-quality health service."

When asked if medical negligence only happens at hospitals, he stated that "medical negligence can take place in many different areas, it is not restricted to medical environments although a health service must be being provided at the time. Medical negligence can take place almost anywhere a health care professional is providing a service."

Speaking on the spate of increasing medical negligence in the country, he said the number may be increasing "but not in our health facilities."

Dr. Oteng when asked if medical negligence cases go to court said a lot of people are discouraged from making a claim due to the fear of taking legal action against the doctor or the hospital.

"Only a small amount of cases are actually heard in court it's usually those of a complex nature or when liability cannot be reached, most cases are finalised outside court when both sides can come to an arrangement and when liability has been established.

"If the case does go to court, we are here for you every step of the way, we will ensure that you are well prepared and guided through the whole process," he stated.

Doctor explains why it's not their fault over medical negligence

Another health worker called Dr. Andrews Apenteng Ofosu of Medi-Moses Health Clinic narrating the consequences of medical negligence to Pulse.com.gh said "you can't always blame the doctors over medical negligence. Why am I saying this? I said so because when the hospital doesn't have the necessary tools, types of equipment, and gadgets to use, the patient dies and the doctor takes the blame.

"It's common and known to everyone that the doctor has the full responsibility to save the life of the patient but we're not God. We do our optimum best to save lives but when the patient dies due to funds or equipment, the doctor takes the blame.

"I worked in a community hospital where they lack the necessary health types of equipment, therefore, it'll be difficult to save a life when critical. Maybe the patient has to be transferred and on their way he or she dies, are you going to blame the doctor?" he asked.

"I won't say much but the government and the public must know that the doctor is also a human who makes mistakes" adding that the hospitals must be upgraded to suit the comfort of health workers and believes the rate at which doctors are always blamed for medical negligence "will be a thing of the past."

The lack of beds in major hospitals in Ghana has become a syndrome that is eating into the delivery of quality healthcare in the country.