ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Meet the 12-year-old Presec student who had aggregate 7 in BECE and wants to be a surgeon

Emmanuel Tornyi

A 12-year-old boy, who attends Presbyterian Boys' SHS (Presec Legon), gained attention on the internet for his remarkable academic achievement.

Nana Frimpong
Nana Frimpong

His name is Nana Frimpong, and attended Nkoranza D/A in the Bono East Region, and graduated in 2022.

Recommended articles

He scored an impressive aggregate 7 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He secured admission to study science at Presec-Legon, a notable accomplishment per his age and educational background.

Despite his young age, his ambitious goal is to become a surgeon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video of the boy has been trending on social media after PRESEC-Legon made it a record of eight-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) when they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Kumasi based Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota School to win the ultimate in 2023.

They ended the final round 5 with 40 points as against Achimota School's 28 points as silver medalists, and Opoku Ware School's 23 points as bronze medalists.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NSMQ 23

2023 NSMQ: Akufo-Addo to grace final competition

Ga Manye

G/A Mourns: Late Ga Manye goes home today

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

I’ll collapse Samira Bawumia’s marriage if I respond to her attack on me – Ken Agyapong

NSMQ trophy

PRESEC-Legon now 8-time winners of NSMQ