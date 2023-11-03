Meet the 12-year-old Presec student who had aggregate 7 in BECE and wants to be a surgeon

He scored an impressive aggregate 7 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He secured admission to study science at Presec-Legon, a notable accomplishment per his age and educational background.

Despite his young age, his ambitious goal is to become a surgeon.

The video of the boy has been trending on social media after PRESEC-Legon made it a record of eight-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) when they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Kumasi based Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota School to win the ultimate in 2023.