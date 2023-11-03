His name is Nana Frimpong, and attended Nkoranza D/A in the Bono East Region, and graduated in 2022.
Meet the 12-year-old Presec student who had aggregate 7 in BECE and wants to be a surgeon
A 12-year-old boy, who attends Presbyterian Boys' SHS (Presec Legon), gained attention on the internet for his remarkable academic achievement.
He scored an impressive aggregate 7 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
He secured admission to study science at Presec-Legon, a notable accomplishment per his age and educational background.
Despite his young age, his ambitious goal is to become a surgeon.
The video of the boy has been trending on social media after PRESEC-Legon made it a record of eight-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) when they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Kumasi based Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota School to win the ultimate in 2023.
They ended the final round 5 with 40 points as against Achimota School's 28 points as silver medalists, and Opoku Ware School's 23 points as bronze medalists.
