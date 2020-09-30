Nana Addo previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007 under the Kufuor-led administration.

He is currently the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He began his essential instruction at the Government Boys School, Adabraka, and later went to Rowe Road School in Accra Central.

He is the son of Edward and Adeline Akufo-Addo.



His father Edward Akufo-Addo from Akropong-Akuapem was Ghana's third Chief Justice from 1966 to 1970, Chairman of the 1967–68 Constitutional Commission, and the non-executive President of Ghana from 1970 till 1972.

Akufo-Addo's maternal grandfather was Nana Sir Ofori Atta, King of Akyem Abuakwa, who was a member of the Executive Council of the Governor of the Gold Coast before Ghana's independence.

He is a nephew of Kofi Asante Ofori-Atta and William Ofori Atta. His granduncle was J. B. Danquah, a member of The Big Six.

In October 1998, Nana Addo competed for the presidential candidacy of the NPP and lost to John Kufuor, who subsequently won the December 2000 presidential election and assumed office as President of Ghana in January 2001.

He was the chief campaigner for Kufuor in the 2000 election and became the first Attorney General and Minister for Justice of the Kufuor era, and later moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD).

He annexed the throne after beating John Mahama in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary polls.

He is married to Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the daughter of a judge, Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph, the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana during the Third Republic.

They have five daughters; Gyankroma Funmi Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Douka Akufo-Addo, Adriana Dukua Akufo-Addo, Yeboakua Akufo-Addo, and Valerie Obaze.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo's belief in her husband's vision for the country and his affinity for addressing the needs of women is inviolate.

Her hope in her husband's success after winning the elections was, for her, God-ordained, since the belief of the incoming first family was that the battle was the Lord's adding that she had no doubt in her mind that the NPP-led government has done a lot of good things for Ghanaians under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The children of the President described him as "loving, humorous, awesome, decisive and honest".

The family has remained in constant prayers at the Accra Ridge Church, where the family fellowships and with other men of God across the country and world.