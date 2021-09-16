Mr. Ziorklui becomes the first Ghanaian to hold such a prestigious position in the renowned university.
Meet The First Ghanaian President of Graduate Students In Ohio University
Elikem Joseph Kofi Ziorklui has been elected as the President of Graduate Students at Ohio University in the United States of America.
Disclosing the news in a post on Facebook by former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Deputy Editor, Ben Dotsei Malor, he revealed that the role will make Elikem take charge of affairs for all post graduate students.
Elikem – a native of Atiavi in the Volta Region – started out as the Treasurer of this Senate a few months ago, but quickly got elevated to the position of President.
He’s currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Financial Economics here at Ohio University. He’s an Alumnus of Ghana’s University of Professional Studies, UPSA, where he had his Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance and an MBA in Accounting and Finance.
The Graduate Student Senate takes care of the interests, concerns, and needs of all the 5,000-plus Master’s and PhD students in this University.
Ohio University is a premier public research university in Athens, Ohio. The first university chartered by an Act of Congress and the first to be chartered in Ohio.
Ohio University is the oldest university in Ohio, the tenth oldest public university in the United States and the 32nd oldest among public and private universities. As of fall 2020, the university's total enrollment at Athens was slightly more than 18,000, while the all-campus enrollment was just over 23,000.
