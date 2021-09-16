Meet The First Ghanaian President of Graduate Students In Ohio University

Disclosing the news in a post on Facebook by former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Deputy Editor, Ben Dotsei Malor, he revealed that the role will make Elikem take charge of affairs for all post graduate students.

Elikem – a native of Atiavi in the Volta Region – started out as the Treasurer of this Senate a few months ago, but quickly got elevated to the position of President.

He’s currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Financial Economics here at Ohio University. He’s an Alumnus of Ghana’s University of Professional Studies, UPSA, where he had his Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance and an MBA in Accounting and Finance.

Pulse Ghana

The Graduate Student Senate takes care of the interests, concerns, and needs of all the 5,000-plus Master’s and PhD students in this University.

Ohio University is a premier public research university in Athens, Ohio. The first university chartered by an Act of Congress and the first to be chartered in Ohio.