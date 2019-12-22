The duo, Ernest Agyekum Amponsah and Kwabena Opoku Amoah graduated form Ghana’s premier university in 2012 with degrees from the Bachelor of Arts.

Ernest and Kwabena completed the University of Ghana with degrees in Linguistics and Political Science.

The interesting bit of their story is the fact that, they have no prior training or knowledge in agriculture or cocoa processing. They both never worked in a related institution too.

The name of their chocolate brand is Y-Choco. Their company, Qualiford Ghana now has the Y-Choco chocolates on the Ghanaian market.

The products have also been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Ghana Standards Authority.

In an interview with GhanaNewsPage.Com, CEO of Qualiford Ghana, Kwabena Opoku Amoah said their success story is as result of years of research into processing and producing chocolate.

“Y-Choco as you see it today did not just happen, it took years of research upon research to get here. I remember the very day when we decided to go into producing cocoa products, we borrowed money just to produce chocolate and sell at the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo, but before we could sell the product, it had changed its nature so we had to come back home so we will change it into cocoa drink,” he narrated.

The Y-Choco chocolates have received massive endorsement from celebrated broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi.