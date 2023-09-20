Mekakrawa mixes fun and insurance education in Takoradi

The policy was launched in May 2023 in Kumasi with Mekakrawa brand ambassadors Fred Amugi, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Official Starter, Afronita and representative Prudential Life Insurance Ghana including CEO Dr Hazel Berrard all present at the launch.

As part of introducing the initiative to make Ghanaians get the best out of life, the Mekakrawa train moved to different parts of Accra, Tema, and Koforidua before visiting residents of Takoradi.

On the day of the event in Takoradi, the team tapped into the culture of the West side, giving the people an entertaining start with music and dance from a brass band.

A speech was given by a representative from Prudential Life Insurance Ghana as an introduction for the day, highlighting details about Prudential Life Insurance Ghana as a company and the new policy.

Brand ambassador for Mekakrawa, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win also added to the speech the benefits of the insurance policy before hitting the streets with the group to educate residents of the various communities in Takoradi.

Pulse Ghana

Official Starter, known for his dance videos with market women got a rapturous reception in Takoradi markets as he took the opportunity to throw more highlights on Mekakrawa as a brand ambassador.

Passersby could not help but engage with people on the campaign, as assisting representatives helped people sign up for the policy.

In the coming weeks, Mekakrawa will visit other parts of Ghana.

With as low as GHc3 monthly premium (Bronze), subscribers can sign up for the policy. Other policy plans include Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire, Pearl, and Gold with the Diamond plan going for GHc45 cedis as a monthly premium.

Subscribers of partner telco MTN can activate the product via USSD and MTN mobile money. One can subscribe to the product by dialling *778# on MTN to register.

Log on to www.prudential.com.gh for more information on the Mekakrawa insurance policy.

About Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

Prudential has entered the fast-growing African life insurance industry and now has operations in markets including Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.

Prudential demerged its UK and Europe business, M&GPrudential, in 2019 and its US business, Jackson, in 2021, in order to focus on its Asia and Africa businesses.