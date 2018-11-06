Pulse.com.gh logo
Menzgold to organise Christmas ‘party’ for all loyal customers

Nana Appiah Mensah urged customers to exercise patience, saying management is taking steps to ensure that things return to normalcy very soon.

The Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, has revealed plans to organise a Christmas party to celebrate all loyal customers.

The Menzgold boss addressed the public on Monday, when he spoke about the concerns of customers on Zylofon FM.

He urged customers to exercise patience, saying management is taking steps to ensure that things return to normalcy very soon.

Nana Appiah Mensah also disclosed that the gold dealership firm is launching a new online platform and urged customers to migrate onto the new platform.

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

 

In his concluding remarks, the business mogul revealed that there are plans to organise an end-of-year party to celebrate all loyal customers and to cap the new business.

He further apologised to all customers who have hitherto been inconvenienced by their inability to withdraw their investments.

In recent months, Menzgold, which offers very high returns to customers, has come under the spotlight following several inconclusive tussles with the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Minerals Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Central Bank and Minerals Commission maintain that the company has been taking deposits and locally selling gold despite not having the requisite licence to do.

However, the seriousness of the issue was confirmed in September when SEC directed Menzgold to shut down its gold trading activities.

Currently, the operations of the company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.

