Mfantsipim School seeks the help of parents to avoid dumsor over GH¢204,000 debt owed ECG

The headmaster of the school, Ebenezer Kobina Aidoo made this revelation at the school's 147th speech and prize-giving day.

According to him, the second-cycle institution is in distress and currently cannot afford to pay electricity bills and now seeking the help of parents to bail them out of their power crisis after the government defaulted on payments.

He stated that the government has only paid half, with an outstanding amount of GH¢115,000.

"This is indeed very worrying and frustrating," he said and also called for support to install solar panels for the school.