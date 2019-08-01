According to him, Ghanaians have been plunged into tough times following the hike in some taxes.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the Mid-year budget review presented in parliament proposed to increase the Energy Sector Levies by GHp 20 per litre for petrol and diesel and GHp 8 per kg for LPG.

The government also announced that it is increasing Communication Service Tax (CST) to nine percent.

This, according to Ken Ofori-Atta was to develop the foundation for the creation of a viable technology ecosystem in the country.

He stated that "This will comprise amongst others putting in systems to identify and combat cybercrime, protect users of information technology and combat money laundering and other financial crimes.

"The increase will not be earmarked, however, the sharing ratio will be adjusted in such a manner that the national youth employment programmes continue to receive the same proportions as they are currently receiving."

But Joe Jackson Jackson speaking on the mid-year budget review said it is bad news for the ordinary Ghanaian.

He said there is an unprecedented hardship in Ghana now.

Speaking on Accra-based Class FM, he said "If you read between the lines and some of the things that were said and un-said, you'll realise that we are between a rock and a very hard place and that times are tough.

"Essentially, for the man on the streets, let me put it bluntly: the mid-year review says you'll pay more for talking on your phone, you'll pay more for your data, you’ll pay more for Facebooking or WhatsApping. You'll also pay more for fuel and that should scare all of us because [an increase in] fuel price constitutes huge transportation charges and constitutes a huge amount of the cost of things we pay…

"So, if we are paying more for talking, paying more for data, paying more for transport, you're paying more for electricity, wow! this is a tough time."