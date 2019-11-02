"We are going to launch a full-scale investigation into this matter. It will also depend on the status of the person; if the person is not a teacher then it will be a problem. But if the person is a teacher, then the GES and Ministry have their own punitive measures if someone flouts its rules and regulations,” the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has said.

In the viral video, a gentleman, who is clad in a T-shirt with the inscription “Free SHS Ambassador” boldly embossed on it, could be heard urging a gathering of young SHS students to campaign to their colleagues and parents to vote for President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 General Elections.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the man in the video is not known to the ministry and that the ministry has not sanctioned anybody to go round schools and claim to be a Free SHS ambassador.

“The Ghana Education Service or the Ministry of Education has not sanctioned anybody to go round the Senior High Schools and claim to be a Free SHS Ambassador. One will remember that when we started the implementation of the Free SHS policy, we appointed and nominated one ambassador in the name of Abraham Attah who is a known movie actor.”

“So, if anybody going around claiming to be a free SHS ambassador, that person has not been sanctioned by the Ministry," he said.