Minority to boycott approval of 4 Deputy Ministers

On June 11, the Minority members excused themselves from the vetting of Martin Adjei Mensah, MP for Techiman South and three others.

Though they cited the Green Ghana Day as the excuse for their absence, it is believed they did that in protest of Mr. Mensah, whom the NDC claims didn’t win the Techiman South seat.

However, the House approved 11 other Deputy Minister nominees yesterday.

They include Mark Okraku Mantey – Tourism and Creative Arts Ministry.

The rest are Bright Wireko Brobbey- Employment Ministry, Michael Okyere Baafi – Trade and Industry Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam – Energy Ministry, Stephen Jaliyah – Roads and Highways Ministry, Thomas Mbomba – Foreign Affairs Ministry, Herbert Krapa – Trade and Industry Ministry, Fatimatu Abubakar – Information Ministry, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah – Attorney General and Justice Ministry, and Mahama Seini – Health Ministry.