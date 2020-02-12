The Minority said this decision is due to the arrears government owes Members of Parliament over the common fund.

This threat was issued by the MP for Bodi Sampson Ahi who gave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government up till Friday to settle the arrears.

“The minority members met and we have realized that the government has taken a decision to deprive members of parliament from working effectively in our various constituencies."

"We are saying this because close to two months ago the government released the district assembly common funds to the district assemblies…as we speak we don’t when they are going to release the MPs share and we see this to be a deliberate attempt on the part of the government to stifle us, being an election year", he said.

Sampson Ahi

“So we are giving them up to Friday, if we don’t hear anything realistic, we will consider boycotting the State of the Nation address.”

The delivery of the 2020 State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana.