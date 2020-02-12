Mark Mireku is to also justify four sureties as part of the bail conditions.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Nicholas Oppong Twamasi told the court presided over Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith that Mireku was driving a Hyundai Bus with the registration number (GN 3780- 10) with 47 passengers on board from Accra to Takoradi.

He said on reaching Dompoase, near Komenda Junction, Mireku overtook a leading unidentified Articulated Truck whilst approaching a curve which resulted in an accident that claimed 34 lives including a baby while many others were injured.

Mireku, 45, standing charged with dangerous driving, pleaded not guilty and would make his next appearance on Tuesday, March 10.

Accident on Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway claims 34 lives; many more injured

The gory accident claimed 34 lives while several other victims sustained various degrees of injury.

The sad incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 13, 2020 at around 12:15 am when two Yutong buses collided head-on near the Komenda Junction.

Twenty-nine (29) people died on the spot while five others later died at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, including two children.