The Minority walked out of Parliament when it was introduced for the 3rd reading and subsequent passage by the the House.

Earlier, they argued that the Bill was an attempt to change the long-held history of Ghana with the view that, globally, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is the founder of Ghana, hence their decision to walk out when the Bill is being debated.

The government is seeking an amendment to the Public Holidays Act that will make August 4 a Founders’ Day public holiday.

Under the same amendment, September 21, which is celebrated as the Founder's Day holiday will now become the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day holiday.

The purpose of this Bill is to amend the Public Holidays Act, 2001 (Act 601) to provide for the January 7, August 4 and September 21, as additional statutory public holidays and for the celebration of May 25, and July 1, as commemorative days.

Per the bill all 3 days will be observed as statutory holidays in addition to the two already existing commemorative days, July 1 and May 25, Republic Day and AU Day, respectively.

The Amendment Bill outlined the number of holidays in the year. These are "New Year Day (1st January) Constitution Day (January 7) Independence Day (6TH March), Good Friday, Easter Monday, Eid-al-Fitr (Ramadan), Workers Day (1st May), Farmers Day (1st Friday in December) Christmas Day (25th December), Boxing Day (26th December), African Union Day (25th May), Republic Day (1st July)."

However, the bill was subsequently passed by the Majority.