The two were granted a GH¢30,000 bail with two sureties by the court presided over by Madam Mercy Adai Kotei last Wednesday.

They have also been ordered to deposit their passports with the Registrar of the court, according to the police in the Eastern Region.

Also, the traditional priest, Yawo Sofahu alias Togbe Shito, whose shrine the alleged torture occurred, has also been granted bail.

Princess Duncan and her accomplices are being tried on three counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit trial by ordeal and assault.

The next hearing of the case has been set for November 20, 2019.

In leaked audio heard by pulse.com.gh, organizers of the beauty pageantry show dragged contestants to a shrine in Koforidua, where they were tortured, to unravel the mystery behind a missing Gh500.

Nana Ama Essien's scars from the shrine brutality

According to reports, the money got missing in a house which hosted the contestants during the competitions. However, the organizers decided to drag the winner, a top 5 contestant, Nana Ama Essien and others to the shrine after show’s grand finale.

In the audio, Nana Ama narrated that she was beaten with machetes by a juju man, forcing her to admit the crime after he gave her an egg, to hit the floor, which didn’t crack, denoting that she is guilty.

However, according to the victim, who reported the case to the police, she wasn’t the only person, whose egg didn’t crack, yet she was targeted and tortured to admit to stealing in the house.

The leaked audio also has a voice of one of the organizers confirming that the girls were dragged to a shrine. However, according to report by adomfmonline, Princess Duncan, a former beauty pageant, who heads the outfit responsible for Miss Commonwealth Ghana, has declined to comment, threatening to sue any media organisation that may publish the story and her photo.