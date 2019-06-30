Emmanuel Ajarfor release comes 48 hours after he was cowardly arrested following a raid on the Modern Ghana office.

The National Security had on Friday also released a journalist of ModernGhana, Emmanuel Britwum, over an alleged cyber crime.

On Thursday, operatives of National Security raided the offices of the online portal following an opinion piece published about the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah and NPP MP Afenyo-Markin.

Laptops belonging to the online media outfit were also seized in the course of the raid.