Monday, May 3 declared public holiday

This is to commemorate May Day (Workers’ Day), which falls on Saturday, May 1.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, a public holiday.
This is to commemorate May Day (Workers’ Day), which falls on Saturday, May 1.
A statement issued by the Ministry for the Interior and signed by sector minister Ambrose Dery on Thursday, April 29, 2021 noted: “In view of the fact that 1st May 2021 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has, by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 3rd May 2021 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”
Labour Day is also known as May Day and is a public holiday in many countries across the world. It usually occurs around May 1, but the date can vary.
May Day is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh