RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Monday, May 3 declared public holiday

Authors:

Pulse News

President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, a public holiday.

Monday, May 3 declared public holiday
Easter Holidays: Gov’t Declares April 10 and April 13 as public holidays Pulse Ghana

This is to commemorate May Day (Workers’ Day), which falls on Saturday, May 1.

Recommended articles

A statement issued by the Ministry for the Interior and signed by sector minister Ambrose Dery on Thursday, April 29, 2021 noted: “In view of the fact that 1st May 2021 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has, by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 3rd May 2021 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”

Labour Day is also known as May Day and is a public holiday in many countries across the world. It usually occurs around May 1, but the date can vary.

May Day is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Man wakes up with a female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend