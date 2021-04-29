Monday, May 3 declared public holiday

A statement issued by the Ministry for the Interior and signed by sector minister Ambrose Dery on Thursday, April 29, 2021 noted: “In view of the fact that 1st May 2021 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has, by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 3rd May 2021 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”