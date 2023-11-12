The aim of the ADR week is to engage the public, informing them about the presence of ADR within the court system, its importance in seeking justice, and how to utilize this process for meaningful access to justice, especially for the poor and vulnerable.
Monday to Friday declared ADR week in Ghana - Chief Justice
The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has declared the week from Monday, November 13th, to Friday, November 17th, 2023, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week for the Legal Year Term.
Recommended articles
The theme for this year's ADR week is "Building the Pillars of Justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)."
The statement encourages the Bar, disputants, the media, and the public to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make this Legal Year Term's ADR Week a success.
The Director of ADR, Alex Nartey, stated that the week-long celebration will also provide an opportunity for court users with pending cases to benefit from ADR through a "Mass Mediation Exercise." A total of 135 courts, including 35 Circuit Courts and 100 District Courts, will participate in settling court cases through ADR across the country.
ADR, as part of the adjudication process adopted by the Judicial Service of Ghana, is known as "Court-Connected ADR." This program aims to make access to justice easier, cheaper, non-adversarial, expeditious, and flexible, especially for the poor and vulnerable.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh