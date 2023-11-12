Monday to Friday declared ADR week in Ghana - Chief Justice

The theme for this year's ADR week is "Building the Pillars of Justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)."

The statement encourages the Bar, disputants, the media, and the public to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make this Legal Year Term's ADR Week a success.

The Director of ADR, Alex Nartey, stated that the week-long celebration will also provide an opportunity for court users with pending cases to benefit from ADR through a "Mass Mediation Exercise." A total of 135 courts, including 35 Circuit Courts and 100 District Courts, will participate in settling court cases through ADR across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT