The Police officer who physically abused a nursing mother at the Midland savings and loans banking hall has been identified.

He is called Frederick Amanor Skalla.

On Friday, a video of an officer assaulting a hapless woman popped up on social media, causing outrage among the general public.

In the said video, the Police officer is captured beating up a woman who was carrying a baby in her hands.

Reports circulating in the local media suggest the woman had entered the Midland Savings and Loan banking hall after transaction hours to withdraw some money.

However, she was refused the transaction on the explanation that banking hours were over and that she could therefore not withdraw her money.

Upon insisting, the Police office, who has since been identified as Frederick Amanor, was called to drive the woman out of the banking hall.

The one minute-twenty-seven minute (1:27) video which was apparently recorded by an onlooker captured the policeman beating the woman until some persons intervened to stop him.

Meanwhile, Midland Savings and Loans has also reported the case to the police.

Management of the financial institution has condemned the brutality which was “meted out to a customer” at its Madina branch on Friday, 20 July 2018.

PRESS RELEASE

The Management of Midland Savings and Loans condemns in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.

We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilized act.

We have reported the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken to ensure our client gets justice. We want to assure the public that we are an institution that really cares about the welfare and safety of our customers.

Signed : MANAGEMENT