Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

More Photos of the police officer who assaulted the nursing mother


Police Brutality Meet the police officer who assaulted the nursing mother

The Police officer who physically abused a nursing mother at the Midland savings and loans banking hall has been identified.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Police officer who physically abused a nursing mother at the Midland savings and loans banking hall has been identified.

play

He is called Frederick Amanor Skalla.

On Friday, a video of an officer assaulting a hapless woman popped up on social media, causing outrage among the general public.

play

 

In the said video, the Police officer is captured beating up a woman who was carrying a baby in her hands.

play

 

Reports circulating in the local media suggest the woman had entered the Midland Savings and Loan banking hall after transaction hours to withdraw some money.

play

 

However, she was refused the transaction on the explanation that banking hours were over and that she could therefore not withdraw her money.

play

 

Upon insisting, the Police office, who has since been identified as Frederick Amanor, was called to drive the woman out of the banking hall.

play

 

The one minute-twenty-seven minute (1:27) video which was apparently recorded by an onlooker captured the policeman beating the woman until some persons intervened to stop him.

play

Meanwhile, Midland Savings and Loans has also reported the case to the police.

Management of the financial institution has condemned the brutality which was “meted out to a customer” at its Madina branch on Friday, 20 July 2018.

PRESS RELEASE

The Management of Midland Savings and Loans condemns in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.

We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilized act.

We have reported the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken to ensure our client gets justice. We want to assure the public that we are an institution that really cares about the welfare and safety of our customers.

Signed : MANAGEMENT

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Police Assault: Police investigating staff of Midland Savings and Loans Limited over assault on woman Police Assault Police investigating staff of Midland Savings and Loans Limited over assault on woman
Cover up? Midland Savings and Loans knew about assault? Cover up? Midland Savings and Loans knew about assault?
Midland Savings and Loans Assault: Bank staff were laughing while I was assaulted- woman recounts Midland Savings and Loans Assault Bank staff were laughing while I was assaulted- woman recounts
Midland Savings and Loans Assault: "We will never do this in Nigeria"- how police in Nigeria reacted to assault on woman Midland Savings and Loans Assault "We will never do this in Nigeria"- how police in Nigeria reacted to assault on woman
Ghana Police: Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hall Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hall
Abuse In Banking Hall: Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall

Recommended Videos

Better Policies: Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo Better Policies Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo
Budget Review: Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000 Budget Review Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000
Free SHS: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Free SHS Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe



Top Articles

1 Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's deathbullet
2 Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing motherbullet
3 Crime Armed robbers murder 25-year old hairdresser at Kasoabullet
4 Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing...bullet
5 Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasibullet
6 Confusion Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed...bullet
7 Vigilantism 3 of 7 killed ‘robbers’ were Delta Force membersbullet
8 Murder Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfrobullet
9 Fire Service Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie...bullet
10 Clarification Disregard false reports, we are still...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Abusive Police Midland Savings and Loans condemns police brutality at their head office
Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit
Infrastructure Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit
Kwame A Plus says Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster
Number 12 Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster - A Plus
Police gun down another suspected armed robber in Dansoman