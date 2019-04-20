The workers had in March declared a strike action but was called off on the third day of the action, following an intervention by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The workers want improved salaries and conditions of service.

The General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), Richard Jordan, told Accra-based Citi FM that no progress has been made since the NLC intervened,hence the upcoming strike.

“As I speak to you there has not been any sign of negotiation.We think that some people are still conspiring. It is therefore necessary for us to show our displeasure," said Jordan on Citi News.

He added: "We are not sure when but we shall communicate clearly to the public and the media.

"We will not be intimidated and bullied around as if we do not know what we are doing. We are tired of stories and moving us here and there.

"We are not illegally taking anything from anybody. “

Families who wanted to bury their love ones were left stranded when MOWAG went on a brief strike in March.

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission labelled the strike illegal, adding that the group failed to go through the approved procedure before declaring the industrial action.