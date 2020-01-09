This is according to data by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on inflation for the various regions in 2019.

The statistical agency took into consideration changes in prices of food and non-food items in the 10 traditional regions.

The data showed that inflation in the Greater Accra region stood at 12 percent within the last 12 months.

READ ALSO: AMA boss says government is on course to making Accra cleanest city in Africa

Greater Accra is the most expensive region in Ghana

The average changes in prices of goods and services over the past 12 months in the Greater Accra region was also 10.3 percent

The Upper West region surprisingly follows with an average of 10.1 percent among the 10 traditional regions considered.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti region was one of the cheapest regions for consumers after coming in 8th with 5 percent average price movement of goods and services.

The Upper East region, however, emerged as the least expensive region in Ghana.

Below are the 5 most expensive regions in Ghana:

1.Greater Accra

2. Central

3. Brong Ahafo

4. Volta

5. Upper West