He told Accra-based Citi FM that the government has put measures in place for better waste management to rid the city of filth.

He added that wastewater produced in the city is being treated by the Mudor treatment plant and other waste treatment facilities in the city

Mr. Adjei Sowah said “the wastewater treatment facility that we have in Accra, the capacity of it outweighs the amount of wastewater that comes in because the Mudor Sewage Treatment Plant is treating over 18 cubic meters of wastewater. The Accra sewage system is treating over 2,000 and there are many other ones within Accra and these are all interventions led by President Akufo-Addo intended to make Accra indeed the cleanest city.”

In April 2017, a few months after assuming office as president, Nana Akufo-Addo promised to make the nation’s capital the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his tenure in office.

This promise was welcomed by many in the city especially because the sanitation situation was worsening in the city at the time. At the time city, authorities were struggling to deal with the situation.

The tenure of the Akufo-Addo-led government will come to an end in 2020 and many residents of Accra are questioning the President’s promise but Mohammed Adjei still says the agenda is on course.

In a previous Citi News interview, he said, “It is not an event, it is a process, we are working towards it, so you judge us by what we have done so far, and whether we are on course or whether we are not on course and all the figures available to me indicates that we are on course.”

However, some experts have said that it is impossible to achieve by the end of 2020.

In 2019, a local governance expert, Issaka Amon Kotei, explained that the agenda was not feasible because of the lack of planning and coordination in executing the programme.