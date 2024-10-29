Motorbike rider arrested with human head, other body parts in bag at Awoshie (video)

In the footage, the police officer is seen questioning the young man about the contents of his bag, and the suspect kneels to beg profusely, denying knowledge of the content of the bag he was carrying.
A bizarre video circulating on social media shows a police officer arresting a motorbike rider in Awoshie, Accra, who was found carrying human body parts in his bag.
Recommended articles
“Whose head is in your bag? Is it a man or a woman? Are you saying you just picked up the bag and have no idea who it is?” the officer queried.
The suspect, identified as a mason, revealed that he had been instructed by one Nana Atta to deliver the remains.
Barely a week ago, Pulse reported a similar incident in which two young individuals accused of the 2021 murder of a 10-year-old boy in Kasoa were found guilty of both murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Following three years of litigation, the High Court rendered its decision. The first accused, who was 15 at the time of the crime, was sent to juvenile court for sentencing, while Nicholas Kini, who was 18, received a life sentence.
Murders for sacrifice, especially as festive seasons approach, have become a concerning issue in various regions, including parts of West Africa. These heinous acts often arise from deep-rooted beliefs in certain traditional practices, where human sacrifices are believed to bring good fortune, prosperity, or blessings to individuals or communities.
As celebrations draw near, rituals intensify, often accompanied by an unsettling rise in such killings. This increase may stem from heightened emotional states, desperation, and the belief that sacrifices can appease spirits or deities for a bountiful harvest or success in ventures. Vulnerable individuals, particularly children, are frequently targeted, adding a tragic dimension to these already disturbing incidents.