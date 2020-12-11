The gun-wielding men are reported to have attacked Mr. Gakpey at his residence at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the attack took place at around 1:00 am on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The report said the gunmen attacked a mobile money vendor near the MP-elect’s house before extending their operation to his home.

Narrating the incident, Presiding Member of the Keta Municipal Assembly, Amos Ametsime, said the assailants attacked Mr. Gakpey and seized mobile phones of the occupants of the house.

According to him, the MP-elect managed to escape through the backdoor while the armed men were distracted.

“The MP-elect has been attacked. Three armed men stormed the house, beat up the people, took away money and the MP-elect was also beaten by the armed men,” he said.

“The men numbering about 10 had an opportunity and escaped through the backdoor of the apartment. I understand his pistol was taken. They even demanded his car keys which he surrendered. They attempted to drive the car but they couldn’t so they left it. At the time, he had left to the police station but the police couldn’t help.”

The Presiding Member of the Keta Municipal Assembly added that the case has been reported to the Keta Police.