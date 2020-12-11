The thanksgiving prayer will be held for President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President-elect, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

It will be led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu later today after Jummah (Friday congregational prayers).

Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia will both be present, as they seek to show gratitude to the Almighty Allah for a successful re-election.

READ ALSO: Election 2020: Alassane Ouattara, Buhari congratulate Nana Addo

NPP to hold Islamic thanksgiving prayers

Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term in office after winning the election with 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, there was very little to separate the NPP and NDC in the parliamentary polls, with a hung parliament on the cards.

READ ALSO: Election 2020: Akufo-Addo wins second term; beats John Mahama with 51.30%

Delivering his victory speech at his residence in Nima, Accra, Akufo-Addo said the results of the parliamentary polls have shown that Ghanaians want the NPP and NDC to work together in Parliament.

“The period for campaigning is over, and the outcome of the election has been decided,” the President elect said.

“The Ghanaian people, through the results, have made it loud and clear that the two parties, the NPP and NDC, must work together, especially in Parliament, for the good of the country.

“Now is the time for each and every one of us, irrespective of our political affiliations, to unite, join hands, stand shoulder-to-shoulder, and work hard to place Ghana where she deserves to be – a prosperous and dynamic member of the global community, making her own unique contribution to the growth of world civilization.”

Meanwhile, Mahama and the NDC have refused to accept the results of the general elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mahama described the election results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) as "fictionalised."

"I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election."

"The Electoral Commission of Ghana has never brought its credibility to this historic low at such a crucial moment of election result declaration. In fact, the litany of irregularities and blatant attempts at rigging for a candidate is obvious and most embarrassing,” he added.