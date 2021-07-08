MPs cannot use commercial vehicles; they deserve the car loans - Former lawmaker

According to the former MP, parliamentarians cannot use public transport in fulfilling their duties as that is near impossible.

Mr Abdul-Aziz told Kofi Oppong Asamoah on the Class Morning Show: “These are MPs that we have elected to represent us in parliament, to make laws for this country and to hold the executive accountable, to play an oversight role”.

“We are talking of a parliament that has a duty to impose and withdraw taxes, a parliament that has a duty to scrutnise or supervise international transactions that range in billions of dollars and, so, you must be able to cater for them in a manner that will not compromise them in the discharge of their duties”, he argued.

And, so, he noted, “that is very important”.

The office of an MP, he said, “is in two locations: one is the chamber of parliament in Accra and also your constituency”.

“You are required to constantly engage your constituents to get feedback for government policies that will also inform your debate on the floor of parliament. That is supposed to be the case”.

Citing himself as an example, Mr Abdul-Aziz said: “When I was in the 7th parliament, I made sure I went to my constituency every other week”.

Further, he said, “I know some MPs, especially the Minority Leader, who virtually visit the constituency every week”.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is said to have tabled a loan agreement for $28 million to parliament for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament.

The loan is expected to be sourced from the National Investment Bank (NIB).

The Finance Committee of the chamber is expected to consider the loan agreement and report to the House.