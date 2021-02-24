About 600,000 doses of the vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport this morning, Wednesday, February 24, 2020.

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER that had a special GH inscription carrying the vaccines touched down at 7: 45am in the morning.

The vaccines were subsequently offloaded by the Aviance grounding handling team to be transported to a storage facility.

The government has since announced the specific group of persons who will be prioritised in the distribution of the vaccine.

A statement signed by Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the vaccines will be deployed on March 2 in phases among segmented populations.

Below is the group of persons that will receive the vaccine:

Health workers

Adults who are 60 years and over

People with underlying health conditions

Frontline Executives

Legislature

Judiciary and their related staff

Frontline security personnel

Some religious leaders

Essential workers

Teachers