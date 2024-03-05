MPs would have voted against LGBTQI bill if it was a secret ballot – Afenyo-Markin

Speaking on State of Affairs on GHOne TV with Francis Abban, the lawmaker disclosed that most Members of Parliament were not in favor of the punishment attached to the bill.
Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament has said that the recently passed LGBTQI bill would have been rejected if it went through a secret ballot.
According to him, most lawmakers were waiting for the Speaker to rule in his favor for a secret vote.
“When I raised the issue of a secret ballot, it was a call from a lot of colleagues. Because normally at consideration, we use voice vote. So they wanted should the Speaker rule in my favour for a secret ballot then they will come in a slot in their ballot,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated.
He explained that the punishment was a major issue, “asking somebody to go to jail because of this.
“I am not suggesting... I am stating so as a statement of fact, it is not a suggestion. I am telling you what it is. What’s the first rule of nature, reservation? It was a risk I took and I have said that I don’t mind because if a politician is always thinking about the next election and not looking at issues of conviction, this is how I feel,” the lawmaker stated.
The bill, in its current form, outlaws same-sex marriage and imposes penalties, including imprisonment, on individuals involved in LGBT+ activities or advocacy.
The approval of the bill by Parliament has triggered responses from various diplomatic entities, including the US government and international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These entities have expressed concerns and hinted at potential repercussions if the bill becomes law.
