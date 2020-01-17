Several subscribers of the telecommunication company took to social media to lament the network challenges the faced.

While some struggled to access data services, others also had challenges with making international outbound calls.

READ ALSO: MTN adds 059 network code to existing ones

MTN Ghana's statement

However, in a statement, MTN Ghana apologised to its customers for the inconvenience.

The telecommunication company explained that the network challenges were caused by “international undersea fiber cable cut.

“MTN wishes to apologise to subscribers across the country for challenges they are experiencing in accessing data services and international outbound calls,” MTN Ghana said.

“This is as a result of international undersea fiber cable cut. Our engineers are working to resolve the challenge.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” the statement added.