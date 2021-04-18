RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

MTTD to deploy automated traffic policing system to reduce road accidents

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Following increasing road crashes across the country, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has announced that it will soon be deploying automated traffic policing system to help curb indiscipline on the roads.

Pulse Ghana

The system is designed to record road traffic violations and issue offending drivers with tickets.

The Head of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, Superintendent Alexander Obeng who made the disclosure while speaking on Newsfile on Saturday said the initiative will be rolled out in about three months.

“Very soon, the traffic police are coming with an automated system that will deploy cameras. These are traffic cameras that will detect in-traffic violations that lead to crashes because it is not only going to deploy unattended cameras but some will be in vehicles,” Adomonline.com quoted him as saying.

READ ALSO: I envy NPP’s loyalty; NDC must learn from them - Ebi Bright

Statistics have shown that between January and March alone, 2021, 771 people have been killed in road accidents with 4,700 others suffering various degrees of injuries within the same period.

“If you look at traffic policing in Ghana, the way we started in 1952; that is how we have been till now. I think it is not working because there has been advancement. First, road designs and economic development have resulted in individual citizens buying more vehicles than we used to have. The nature of vehicle design, speed, and other features that come with it will speak to you clearly that the traffic police officer that was envisaged in 1952 should not be left with the same methods,” Superintendent Alexander Obeng said.

