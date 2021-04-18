MTTD to deploy automated traffic policing system to reduce road accidents

The Head of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, Superintendent Alexander Obeng who made the disclosure while speaking on Newsfile on Saturday said the initiative will be rolled out in about three months.

“Very soon, the traffic police are coming with an automated system that will deploy cameras. These are traffic cameras that will detect in-traffic violations that lead to crashes because it is not only going to deploy unattended cameras but some will be in vehicles,” Adomonline.com quoted him as saying.

Statistics have shown that between January and March alone, 2021, 771 people have been killed in road accidents with 4,700 others suffering various degrees of injuries within the same period.