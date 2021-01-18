According to Justice Akuffo, the accusation by the NDC MP is libelous in nature and has tainted all the judges in the Supreme Court.

She opined that Hon. Muntaka should have been specific with allegation instead of being blunt.

“I am upset at the very thought that, that kind of accusation will be made. I don’t like accusations like that. It is like throwing a bucket of dirty water at people and you were aiming at somebody but you just threw it and it dirties everybody.

“There are 17 people you have defamed in that causal manner but you are talking about only one person so there are 16 people who have been wrongly done by,” she told Accra-based Joy FM.

The NDC lawmaker has claimed a Supreme Court judge made an offer through a phone conversation to a member of the NDC caucus in Parliament to vote for former Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye during the Speakership contest.

He has subsequently insisted he will back the claim with evidence if need be.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

The Ghana Bar Association, last wee, called on the Asawase MP to back his claims with evidence.

The GBA said the Muntaka must substantiate his allegations or retract and apologise.

“The GBA finds the comments totally unacceptable and hereby calls on the Honourable Mohammed- Mubarak Muntaka to substantiate the allegation or retract same and apologize to the Justices of the Supreme Court in particular and the judiciary in general,” a section of the statement said.