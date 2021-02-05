According to him, although Jean Mensa deserves to be given the utmost security, there is no need for her security detail to be carrying open arms.

He noted that there is nothing the army personnel can do in terms of protecting the EC Chair that the Police cannot do.

Mr. Bentil was responding to a Facebook post by Gabby Otchere-Darko, who had sought to defend the military security assigned to Jean Mensa.

Kofi Bentil

“There is no problem with giving her the utmost security but must it be army men in army uniform toting guns and walking beside her like the North Korean leader?” he wrote.

“The most protected man on earth doesn’t make his security so overt and there is nothing the army men are doing here that Police cannot do, and there is no need for the open arms carriage in public especially the courts!

“Even the US Presidents security is more discreet.”

A photo of Jean Mensa being escorted by military men to the Supreme Court recent went viral and divided opinions.

While some Ghanaians felt it was a necessary move, others also held that a Police escort would have been more appropriate.

In a Facebook post, Gabby Otchere-Darko justified why the EC Chair needed military men as her security, insisting her life was under threat.

“This woman, the returning officer for the presidential election, has had her life threatened multiple times from all manner of corners, her character insulted, her integrity denigrated and the threats to her life heightened to the highest dangerous point that any public servant should endure, and for the security services to consider it appropriate to offer her the highest form of protection they could. Her security at home, office and around her 24-7, is made up of a combination of soldiers and police. I am not sure she enjoys the security attention. But she understands she has to endure it. And, some of us have a problem with that?” he wrote.