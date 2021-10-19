He made this known on Monday, October 18, 2021, during an interview on Eagle FM, at the commencement of his 2-day working visit to the Central Region.

He said: "The commitment to build the Cape Coast Airport is 100% and work is ongoing on it and I think very soon, just as we have seen in Wa, Ho, and Sunyani, Cape Coast will also get its own airport."

Earlier, Vice President Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia announced at the launch of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) manifesto in Cape Coast that the government would build an airport and a harbour there.

Some residents in the ancient capital were skeptical about the feasibility of the project and asked the government to be clear on that as they were looking forward to it.