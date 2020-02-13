According to him, his father lost his life while on his way to campaign for Dr. Bawumia at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

He said "…My father had done a lot for the [NPP] party, campaigned for the party and died during the campaign in 2012 in a critical time."

"He was supposed to go with Dr. Bawumia to Sunyani [to campaign]. He was in a flight, got dizzy and fell," Alhaji Farouk said on Citi TV.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

On November 16, 2012, Ghanaians were hit with news of the death of a prominent son: Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

He was admitted to the cardiothoracic unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital a week before he passed away.

He was the right-hand man of former President John Agyekum Kufuor from the year 2001 to 2008.