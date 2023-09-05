My govt’s galamsey ban is yielding positive results for Ghana - Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the 2023 Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, the President noted that the ban on galamsey, which has been destroying water bodies and forest reserves, has helped to reduce the country’s carbon emissions.

President Akufo-Addo added that several flagship policy initiatives such as planting for food and jobs, one village, one dam and the ban on illegal mining have all contributed to reducing carbon emissions and building the country’s resilience to the impact of climate change.

“We placed a ban on illegal mining the phenomenon we call galamsey which was destroying our water bodies, vegetation and our forest. Some 20, 000 young people have been engaged to plant more than 30 million trees in two years to create jobs and restore degraded lands.

“These policy initiatives are already yielding positive results in the attainment of SDG Goals, particularly the goal of reducing our carbon emissions,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He called on other African countries to take similar steps to reduce their carbon emissions and build resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Relatedly, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, an advisor to the President has blamed galamsey activities on traditional rulers.

He questioned the failure of the security agencies to successfully fight illegal mining in the country.

He criticized the traditional leaders for allowing illegal miners to destroy lands and water bodies through their activities.