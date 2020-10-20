The mother, Madam Talata Nona, said she suspects foul play in the sudden death of his son.

She said the last time she spoke to her son, he was hale and hearty, therefore his sudden death is suspicious.

Womba’s mother said although her son allegedly died last Saturday (October 17), she was only informed today (Monday, October 19,) by four armed men from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at about 10:00 am.

She said the Police asked her she should be present tomorrow to witness the post mortem that would be conducted on her son.

“I was only informed by my son’s girlfriend (One Veronica) that Womba was unwell. I was told that somebody gave him fried rice. I think the fried rice might have been contaminated. My son might have been killed through food or some people were after his life.”

The mother of two said she would consult her lawyer to know the next line of action. “I don’t know what to do now,” Madam Nona said.

The late Prof Benneh

She said Womba was the breadwinner, noting that he did driving, plumbing, and electrical works with remarkable ease.

“Womba has worked with the late Prof. Benneh for over one and half years and due to his hard work, the Prof. agreed to work with him after Womba’s Mistress whom he was working with travelled”